Four soldiers were killed in battle in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced this evening (Monday).

The names of three of the soldiers have been cleared for publication. Staff Sergeant Uri Lamed, aged 20, from Tel Mond, an Armored Corps soldier, in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, Staff Sergeant Gadi Cotal, aged 20, from Afikim, an Armored Corps soldier, in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, and Sergeant Amit Arye Regev, aged 19, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, an Armored Corps soldier, in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Uri Lamed, Sergeant Gadi Cotal and Sergeant Amit Arye Regev fell, an additional soldier fell. Their family has been notified and his name has not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

The incident occurred during a Hamas guerrilla attack on an army shelter in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The terrorists threw an explosive device into a tank that was standing outside the shelter, which caught fire - as a result, the tank's crew members were killed and one other soldier was wounded.