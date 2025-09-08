המ"כ שחיסל את המחבלים: "שמעתי קולות של ירי, הבנתי שצריך לחתור למגע" צילום: דובר צה"ל

The squad commander from the haredi Hashmonaim Brigade who neutralized the terrorists who murdered six and injured over a dozen in Monday's shooting attack in Jerusalem recounted the incident.

"I was at the bus stop at the Ramot Junction where the attack occurred. I heard gunshots, I saw people fleeing, and I understood that I had to engage.

"I exited the bus, and I opened fire on the terrorist together with civilians who were there, until the final neutralization, and from there we proceeded to tend to the victims. I am happy that I was able to do it," he recounted.

The victims were named as Levi Yitzhak Pash (57), Yaakov Pinto (25), Yisrael Matsner (28), Yosef David (43), Dr. Mordechai Steintzag (79), and Sarah Mendelson (60) years old.

According to security sources, the two terrorists left their homes this morning armed with a Carlo rifle, a handgun, and knives. They met with an accomplice who helped them cross from the Palestinian Authority area into Israeli territory through a known breach in the fence near the Qalandiya and A-Ram areas in the Jerusalem envelope. Another accomplice, who was transporting illegal workers from the area, also took them.

When they arrived at the Ramot junction, they exited the vehicle and opened fire on the bus and the bus stop. Six people were killed in the attack.

Seven others were severely injured by gunfire, two were moderately injured, and three sustained light injuries from glass shrapnel, along with several others affected by anxiety. The two terrorists were neutralized.

In response to the attack, the IDF surrounded several villages in the Ramallah area. The terrorists came from the villages of Kubayba and Katana in the Benjamin region, near the Jerusalem Hills and Neve Ilan. One of the weapons found at the scene was a Carlo rifle, which is also produced in Judea and Samaria.