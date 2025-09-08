The minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva at the scene of the terrorist attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, in which seven people were killed.

At first he praised those who neutralized the terrorists, "I am proud of the soldier from the Hashmonaim Brigade and the two haredim who, within the framework of the weapons reform, were carrying weapons and shot the terrorists, ending this attack. The police are stretched to the limit of their capacity. We mobilized many officers and trained rapid response units. I tell citizens: Have your weapons on you at all times, this saved lives today".

The minister noted that easing the detainees' detention conditions by the Supreme Court leads to increased terror, "Just yesterday the Supreme Court issued a shocking decision to ease the detention conditions of the detainees. This is an insensitive decision with a very clear message - easing the conditions leads to a resurgence of terror".

When asked what he heard from the prime minister regarding security needs after the attack, Ben-Gvir replied, "I hear from the prime minister that we are at war - and we must win. The attack is painful and very difficult but it is only a reminder for us of who we are facing. We must continue to conquer, to expel, to encourage voluntary emigration and do everything so that our victory will be complete".

Seven people were murdered in the attack, seven others were wounded, including four in serious condition.