Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart Tuesday for an official visit to London, England, a spokesman confirmed.

The purpose of the visit is to show solidarity with the Jewish community, which is under severe attack and facing a wave of antisemitism.

Herzog was invited by the community’s leading organizations to deliver the keynote addresses at major communal conferences, which will be dedicated to solidarity and support for the State of Israel and the fight against antisemitism.

In his diplomatic meetings, the President will focus on advancing international efforts to secure the release of the hostages, alongside other political issues.

As part of the visit, the President will meet with Members of Parliament, public representatives, influencers, opinion shapers, and media figures.

He is due to return to Israel on Friday, 12 September.