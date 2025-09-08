Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who is also a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, spoke about how a curse cast on him has turned into a blessing.

Referring to the "Pulsa Denura ("lashes of fire")" ceremony performed against him by a person whose case is being discussed in a rabbinic court, Rabbi Eliyahu shared that he feels that the curse is turning into a blessing.

"In recent days, I've been walking down the street, and people have been asking me to bless them much more than usual. I asked people, 'What happened to you?' They said, 'No, we heard that someone shamed you, and the blessings of the person who was shamed are worth much more. So, bless us.'"

He explained, "What is 'shamed?' There's someone who was at our court for sexual assault cases. He considers himself like a Kabbalist. We warned him, but it didn’t help. But this person, instead of lowering his head and repenting, decided to curse me with 'Pulsa Denura.' I think anyone who engages in Pulsa Denura is in mortal danger - but that’s another matter."

"In any case, I can bless, and anyone who wants a blessing, take it. May you have a blessing, a good year, a sweet year, a happy year, a pure year, a year of holiness, a year in which our soldiers will win, the hostages will return, and the wounded will heal. May there be redemption for the people of Israel," Rabbi Eliyahu concluded.