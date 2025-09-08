Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday morning threatened Hamas with a "hurricane" if they do not release the hostages they kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and lay down their weapons.

In a post on X, Katz wrote, "Today a powerful hurricane will strike in the skies of Gaza City, and the roofs of terror towers will shake. This is the last warning for the Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza and in the fancy hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons - or Gaza will be ruined and you will be destroyed."

Katz also noted that the IDF "is continuing as usual and preparing to expand the fighting to defeat Hamas."

Meanwhile, the IDF is continuing preparations for the conquest of Gaza City, as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II.

Two armored brigades, 188 and 7, have left the Gaza Strip for a short period of rest, training, and operational readiness renewal. One brigade has been operating so far in the Zeitoun neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City, and the other brigade has been operating in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Both brigades are expected to return to combat operations shortly, as part of the overall preparation for Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.