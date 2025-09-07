הפעילים שופכים צבע אדום תנועת עומדים ביחד

The IDF announced this morning (Sunday) that the area surrounding the home of Chief of Staff, Major General Eyal Zamir, in the community of Ramot Hashavim in the Sharon region, has been defined as a "closed military zone."

The move comes following protests in front of his house over the past few weeks, held in opposition to the war.

The peak of the demonstrations occurred about a week ago, when activists from the left-wing movement “Omdim Beyachad” poured red paint on Zamir’s home. The act drew widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.

The IDF emphasized that the declaration does not apply to other parts of the community and that the daily life of residents in Ramot Hashavim will continue as usual.

According to the IDF, “The decision to declare the area a closed military zone was made based on professional and security considerations.” The order is currently in effect until September 10, and its continuation will be reviewed in a situation assessment at a later date.