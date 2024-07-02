The Central Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday published a list of the most common baby names of 2023.

According to CBS, the most common girls' name among Jews during 2023 was Avigayil, which was given to 1,278 infants. In second place was Ayala, given to 1,171 infants, followed by Tamar (1,113).

Other popular names for girls included Sara, Maya, Noa, Yael, Esther, Libi, and Chana.

For Jewish boys, the most common name in 2023 was David, which 2.7% of Jewish boys (1,760) received as their given name. The second-most popular name for Jewish boys last year was Lavi, which was given to 1,415 boys, followed by Yosef (1,324).

Other common names for Jewish boys were Refael, Ariel, Ori, Ari, Moshe, Noam, and Yehuda.

The most common name for boys in Israel was Mohammed, with 12% of Muslims giving their sons that name last year. This number, however, represents a drop from the 17% of boys who received this name in the early 2000s.