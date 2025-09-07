Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the diplomatic cost Israel is paying on the international stage at the start of this morning’s (Sunday) cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu said, “We are deepening the maneuver on the outskirts of Gaza City and within the city itself. We are eliminating Nukhba terrorists who played a significant role in the October 7 massacre, including the accursed terrorist who called his parents and bragged that he personally killed ten Israelis. We have now contacted the family to inform them that this terrorist has been eliminated. This is a clear message that we will reach everyone. I want to thank, also on your behalf, the Shin Bet and the IDF for carrying out this important work.”

He continued, “We are destroying terror infrastructure, we are eliminating collapsed terror towers, and we have established another humanitarian corridor to allow Gaza’s civilian population to leave to a place of safety and also receive humanitarian aid. So far, approximately 100,000 people have left Gaza City. Hamas is doing everything to prevent people from leaving so they can serve as human shields. By the way, they spare no means. We recently saw them shooting women and children in the legs, and if necessary, they shoot at them directly. Therefore, it is expected that they will try to prevent the exodus, which is necessary both from a humanitarian perspective and according to our overall war strategy. We want to focus on the terrorists themselves and allow the civilian population to leave safely.”

Netanyahu also addressed the recent hostage video released by Hamas: “On Friday, Hamas published a cruel and vile video about Alon Ohel and Guy Gilboa Dalal. I must say that I spoke at length with their families on Friday and strengthened them on my behalf, on your behalf, and on behalf of the entire nation. I must also say that the majority of Israeli citizens, most of them, stand with these families against this psychological terror.”

On the regional front, the prime minister said that the effort in Gaza is part of a broader campaign: “Our operation in Gaza, focusing on the last strongholds, essentially the last important stronghold—the city of Gaza—is part of our effort to complete the dismantling of the Iranian axis’s chokehold. This axis was intended to destroy the State of Israel, and by dismantling and striking it, we are removing another existential threat to Israel, the primary threat.”

“We have dealt very severe blows to Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Just recently, you saw the additional operations, and we brought about the fall of Assad’s regime. And of course, the pinnacle was the severe strike against the patron of this axis—Iran—and the removal of the existential threat of nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles above our heads. We will continue this effort until we achieve all the war objectives.”

Finally, Netanyahu clarified: “I am aware of the price we are paying in the diplomatic and informational arena for Israel, and the best way to address it is, of course, to establish completely new mechanisms as we discussed, and, of course, to end the war as quickly as possible—ending it with the victory we have defined. Namely: the elimination of Hamas, the return of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

“In relation to the propaganda damage, I want to say one thing: if I have to choose between victory over our enemies and negative propaganda against us, I choose victory over our enemies, rather than the opposite. I do not want articles saying that we are being devoured by our enemies, and obituaries in the global media. I choose victory,” the prime minister concluded.