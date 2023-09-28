An eight-year-old boy from Nofei Prat died today (Thursday) at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub on Sunday, Yom Kippur Eve.

The boy, Yonatan Moshe Erlichman, is the grandson of Beit El doctor Dr. Mati Erlichman, the former director of pediatrics in Shaare Zedek, and the son of Dr. Ira Erlichman, a doctor at Hadassah Hospital.

The family said in a statement: "Our Yonatan Moshe passed away a short time ago. On the eve of Yom Kippur, Yonatan went into cardiac arrest in our home, and since then we have struggled by his side after he collapsed. With love, we thank all those dear to us, who were by our side during the last days of his life. Details of the funeral date will be provided later, Yael, Ira, and the girls."

Yonatan nearly drowned in the bathtub after going into cardiac arrest a few hours before Yom Kippur. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics arrived at the scene within a few minutes, gave him medical treatment, and performed CPR on him.

When his pulse returned, he was evacuated to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus in serious condition. In the last few days it seemed that his condition was improving a little, but this morning he passed away.