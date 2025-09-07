The US has transmitted to Hamas principles for a proposal for a comprehensive agreement intended to guide the continuation of negotiations on the release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, Kan Reshet Bet reported Sunday morning.

According to the report, the proposal was delivered through an Israeli intermediary who has previously worked on the negotiations with Hamas. It was also reported that this may be the background for Hamas’s announcement last night, emphasizing its agreement to the Qatar-Egypt proposal from mid-August.

Meanwhile, Ron Dermer, head of the negotiation team and a close associate of Prime Minister Netanyahu, is expected to travel to Washington this week to meet with senior Trump administration officials.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing talks between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of hostages and the halt of fighting in Gaza.

"We are in deep negotiations with Hamas. It’s Israel’s choice. If we don’t get them all out now, it will be very bad. There are 32 dead. There are 20 hostages alive, but I think some of them have recently died, as I’ve heard," the US president said.