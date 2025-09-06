Two Israeli civilians, a man and a woman, were rescued over the weekend from Area A in Qalqilya and Jericho, the Civil Administration reported.

These areas are fully under Palestinian Authority control, and unapproved entry is illegal under Israeli law.

According to the statement, the Civil Administration received a report of a Jewish man who entered the Qalqilya market to shop, “placing his life in real danger.” Civil Administration forces acted quickly to locate him, provide initial protection, and return him to Israel through security coordination channels.

A few hours earlier, the military liaison headquarters in Jericho received a report of an Israeli woman seen wandering in the city. Unit officers acted quickly to transfer her to security forces.

The security system emphasized again that “entry into Area A is prohibited by law and constitutes a real danger to life.” The statement added that the civilians’ rescue was possible thanks to security coordination channels, but under no circumstances should these be relied upon, and Israelis must avoid entry into high-risk areas.