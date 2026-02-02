Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority would be involved in the technocratic committee for administering Gaza; however, in actuality, a different story is playing out.

Amichai Stein revealed on i24NEWS that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)'s new logo includes the official symbol of the Palestinian Authority.

This is in addition to the fact that the majority of the 12-member committee led by Dr. Ali Shaath identify with the Fatah party and the PA, and some even served in governmental roles in the PA and public institutions.

Among the committee members are Sami Nasman, a former senior Palestinian General Intelligence official who was sentenced to prison by Hamas in Gaza, and Hanaa’ Al-Tarazi, the only woman on the committee and a Christian lawyer specializing in Islamic law.