Channel 12 News analyst Amit Segal commented Saturday tonight on the recent interviews given by former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen.

Segal highlighted a striking gap between Cohen’s skills in security and business and the way he presents himself in the political arena.

“It's unfathomable to me how someone so brilliant in Mossad and business operates so poorly when it comes to politics,” Segal wrote. He noted that at the start of Swords of Iron, Cohen enjoyed broad public support that led to projections of up to 12 Knesset seats “without saying a word,” but since then, according to Segal, he has “ruined it for himself.”

Segal referred to Cohen’s two interviews over the weekend, one with Dana Weiss and the other with Yedioth Ahronoth, arguing that the contradictory messages indicate strategic confusion.

“From the Yedioth interview, he comes across as a resolute anyone-but-Netanyahu person… from the Dana Weiss interview, however, he emerges as a Likudnik, who doesn't rule out cooperation with [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Segal wrote.

He added, “If this is an initiative to generate interest ahead of the new book - fine. As a political strategy - it’s bizarre.”