The government is weighing the option of appointing a government inquiry committee - rather than a full state commission - to investigate the events of October 7.

Channel 12 commentator Amit Segal named two candidates reportedly under consideration for the panel: retired Supreme Court Justice Yosef Alron and retired Justice Asher Kola. Alron stepped down from the bench three weeks ago after turning 70; Kola currently serves as the Commissioner for Public Complaints against Judges. The proposed inquiry committee is expected to have five members.

At Alron’s request, the Court’s spokesperson clarified that the retired justice remains within the three‑month period during which he may complete pending judgments and “until his last day on the court will engage in nothing other than judicial work.”

The proposal drew a sharp response from the October Council - an umbrella group representing some 2,000 bereaved families, relatives of hostages, survivors of captivity and massacre survivors - which has repeatedly demanded a state commission of inquiry. In a statement the council accused the prime minister of backing away from a full, independent probe now that combat operations in Gaza have ended, and of attempting to “whitewash” the investigation by selecting the investigators himself, despite being a central figure who should be examined.

The council warned it would not remain silent if a state commission is not established, saying it will escalate its campaign and hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to decide immediate protest actions. “Citizens of Israel, be prepared for an uncompromising struggle for the pursuit of truth - we will not allow those under investigation to appoint their own investigators,” the statement concluded, reiterating the demand for a state commission “for the blood of our children, for our brothers and sisters, for our parents and for the future of the State of Israel.”