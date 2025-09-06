Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsEnormous flag at Hostages Square: 'Trump, save the hostages now!'Enormous flag at Hostages Square: 'Trump, save the hostages now!'At demonstration in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, protesters fly enormous flag calling on US President Donald Trump to act to free the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.Israel National News Sep 6, 2025, 8:54 PM (GMT+3)demonstrationDonald TrumpSwords of IronHostages in Gazaדגל ענק בכיכר החטופים: 'טראמפ - תציל את החטופים, עכשיו!'צילום: OMRelated articles:'Alon has lost sight in his right eye''No evil propaganda video will weaken us'Hostage's brother: 'We need to execute terrorists'Hamas publishes video of two hostages Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox