The terrorist who bragged about murdering 10 Israelis during the October 7 massacre, Mahmoud Afana, was reportedly killed in an airstrike in Deir al-Balah on Thursday.

The chilling conversation in which he repeatedly boasted about the killings was revealed two and a half weeks after the massacre during a United Nations Security Council discussion.

Then-Foreign Minister Eli Cohen released a recording of Afana speaking with his parents: “I’m talking to you from a Jewish woman’s phone. I killed her and her husband; with my own hands, I killed 10,” he told his father. Afana had called from the phone of one of the victims, whose body was later recovered during searches in the Gaza envelope area.

In the recording, he continued: “Dad, 10 with my own hands. I’m inside Mefalsim, Dad, I killed 10. Their blood is on my hands. Give me Mom.” His mother replied: “Oh my son, may God protect you.” Afana insisted: “I swear, 10 with my own hands, I killed 10 with my own hands.” His mother said: “May God bring you back safely.” Afana added: “Dad, get back on WhatsApp, I want to do a live broadcast for you from Mefalsim.”

His mother encouraged him further: “I wish I were with you.” Afana replied: “Mom, your son is a hero.” At that point, his brother joined the conversation, asking: “You killed 10?” Afana confirmed: “Yes, I killed 10, I swear.”

The brother asked if he was in Zikim; Afana responded: “I’m in Mefalsim, not in Zikim. I’m the first to enter, under the protection and with help of Allah. Raise up your head, Dad.”

His brother urged him to return to Gaza, to which Afana replied: “Return? There’s no return. It’s either death or victory. How can I return? Open WhatsApp, see how many are dead. How I killed them with my own hands.”