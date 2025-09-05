Toronto police have launched an investigation after eggs were hurled at the Yorkville Jewish Centre in the city, in what is being treated as a possible hate-motivated incident.

The attack occurred on August 31 and was reported to authorities on September 2, according to CityNews Toronto.

Surveillance footage, shared by the Centre on Instagram, shows a man throwing eggs from a carton while shouting an obscenity at the building.

Warning: Video includes language which may be offensive



In a message accompanying the video, the Centre responded defiantly: “I know your goal was to intimidate us, to scare us away from coming to our Center. But let me promise you this: our Center is already flourishing and full of life, with prayers, classes, programs and activities, and because of what you did, I am more resolved than ever to grow even stronger.”

“We will not be intimidated, we will not be scared, we will be stronger than ever.”

Toronto Councillor James Pasternak also condemned the incident, posting the footage on X and adding, “Very disturbed by the footage of this hateful perpetrator throwing eggs at the Yorkville Jewish Centre and uttering threats against the Jewish community.”

Toronto Police confirmed that their Hate Crime Unit has been notified and is involved in the investigation.

Toronto has seen an uptick in anti-Israel incidents since the start of the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

In March, Toronto Police charged a local man with 29 offenses, including multiple hate crimes, in connection with a surge of antisemitic attacks and threats against the city’s Jewish community.

Data released by the Toronto Police Service in May found that the city experienced a historic high in reported hate crime incidents in 2024, with the Jewish community, once again, being the leading target.

Also in May, Toronto Police announced an arrest in connection with a series of suspected hate-motivated threats targeting the Israeli community.

The arrest came after multiple alarming social media posts surfaced between Wednesday, May 21, 2025, and Saturday, May 24, 2025, explicitly threatening harm. Basel Al-Sukhon, 26, of Toronto, was taken into custody and charged with uttering threats and indecent communications.

