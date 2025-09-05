Hamas released a video today (Friday) showing hostage Alon Ohel. This is the first recorded sign of life of Ohel inside Gaza since he was taken hostage on October 7, 2023. His family requested that the footage not be released.

Throughout most of the footage released by Hamas, Guy GilboaDalal is seen driving a car, according to him, around Gaza City, in preparation for the operation the IDF is planning in the city. At one point, he meets Alon, who talks to him for a short time. Guy says in the video that the date is August 28, 2025.

Alon, 24, from Lavon in the Upper Galilee, had been at the Nova party on Kibbutz Re'im before he was taken hostage. In June 2024, a video was released of the moments of his kidnapping from the "death shelter" to which many young people who had been partying had fled.

Survivors of captivity Eli Sharabi, Eliya Cohen and Or Levy said when they were released in the previous deal that they were held together with Alon, and that his condition was serious.