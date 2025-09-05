A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was being used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

Within the building, Hamas established infrastructure that was used to advance and execute attacks against IDF troops in the area.

Hamas established an underground infrastructure site beneath the building, from which Hamas terrorists would direct terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area. The infrastructure site is also used to carry out ambushes against IDF troops and as escape routes for the terrorists.

Prior to the strike, precautionary measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities.

The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.