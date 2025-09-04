תיעוד: יירוט כטב"מים שנורו מתימן צילום: דובר צה"ל

IAF intercepts Houthi UAVs IDF Spokesperson

Over the past week, the IAF intercepted five UAVs and two surface-to-surface missiles that were launched from Yemen.

In recent months, as part of the cooperation between Air Force units, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles launched from Yemen were successfully intercepted.

This morning (Thursday), at around 5:40, a missile launch was detected from Yemen toward Israel. The missile fell in an open area outside of Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Following the launch, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened, "The Houthis once again are firing missiles towards Israel. The Plague of Darkness, the Plague of the Firstborn - we will complete all of the Ten Plagues."

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched missiles at the Jewish state twice. The first missile, launched at around 9:35 a.m., set off sirens in central Israel. The second, launched at around 7:30 p.m., set off sirens in areas south of Jerusalem.

A day earlier, the Houthis launched two missiles that exploded in Saudi territory.