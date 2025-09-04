תיעוד: יירוט כטב"מים שנורו מתימןצילום: דובר צה"ל
IAF intercepts Houthi UAVsIDF Spokesperson

Over the past week, the IAF intercepted five UAVs and two surface-to-surface missiles that were launched from Yemen.

In recent months, as part of the cooperation between Air Force units, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles launched from Yemen were successfully intercepted.

This morning (Thursday), at around 5:40, a missile launch was detected from Yemen toward Israel. The missile fell in an open area outside of Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Related articles:

Following the launch, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened, "The Houthis once again are firing missiles towards Israel. The Plague of Darkness, the Plague of the Firstborn - we will complete all of the Ten Plagues."

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched missiles at the Jewish state twice. The first missile, launched at around 9:35 a.m., set off sirens in central Israel. The second, launched at around 7:30 p.m., set off sirens in areas south of Jerusalem.

A day earlier, the Houthis launched two missiles that exploded in Saudi territory.