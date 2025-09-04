A three-year-old toddler was found unconscious Thursday afternoon after being left in a closed car on Meir Ya'ari Street in Be’er Sheva.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs provided the child with initial medical treatment at the scene, performed CPR, and evacuated him via mobile ICU to Soroka Medical Center in critical condition.

Doctors at Soroka were forced to declare his death.

MDA emergency medical responders Yair Rozolio and Adir Nizri said, “We received a report about a child who had spent a long time in a closed car. We arrived at the scene quickly and were told that the child had been removed from the car after a long period inside.”

They added, “We immediately began medical treatment, including resuscitation efforts, administering medications, and cooling, while evacuating him in a mobile ICU from MDA to the hospital in critical condition amid ongoing resuscitation efforts.”