מעצר החשוד שתועד ברשת דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem district police arrested today (Thursday) an eastern Jerusalem resident in his 20s, following a video circulated on social media.

The footage shows the suspect being interviewed and declaring that he works at an Israeli ice-cream factory, while he "pushes fingers and spits into the product."

Immediately after the video was published, Israel Police detectives began working to identify the suspect. The investigation led to the young man, who was arrested and taken to the unit's offices for questioning.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicated that during the interview the suspect said, "We spit into their ice cream, push fingers into it, and the Jews eat it." Police are examining the possibility that the statement was motivated by racism.

Police also emphasized, "anyone who chooses to incite to violence or behavior likely to disturb public order from a racist or other motive should know that we will use all tools to locate, arrest, and bring them to justice."

In the video, the worker is heard describing his role at the factory and expressing disdain for the work and the products. When asked whether he consumes the ice cream himself, he replies, “The work disgusts me. I can’t eat ice cream while I’m here. I work on Israeli ice cream, not Arab. The Israeli is tastier, but when you work on a production line, it becomes repulsive.”

During the conversation, the interviewer asks whether the products are clean. The worker responds, “Clean, but we contaminate it,” claiming that such behavior is not a one-time occurrence but a regular practice.

He goes on to describe the production process, stating that the ice cream initially comes out in liquid form before an inspection phase. “We sit and watch and then start pushing out fingers into it,” he says. When asked if they use other body parts, he denies using his feet but admits to spitting in the ice cream.

When questioned about whether he soils his fingers before contaminating the product, he responds, “To hell with them,” indicating no remorse. He adds, “This is how we feed them ice cream. In the end, they enjoy it — not knowing it’s because of our spit and fingers.”

The interviewer raises the possibility that a small child might consume the tainted product, to which the worker callously replies, “So what? He’ll eat my spit. So let him eat. Why the fuss? It’s fine with me.” He justifies his actions by saying, “When your enemy is like that, do you call it a problem?”

When asked about the implications for Arab consumers, the worker claims the product isn’t marketed to Arabs, stating, “Arabs don’t eat this ice cream.” He acknowledges that if an Arab does consume it, “it’s the spit of an Arab from his brother, a Muslim.”