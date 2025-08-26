A disturbing video circulating on social media shows an Arab worker at an ice cream factory allegedly admitting to deliberately contaminating products intended for Jewish customers.

In the video, the worker is heard describing his role at the factory and expressing disdain for the work and the products. When asked whether he consumes the ice cream himself, he replies, “The work disgusts me. I can’t eat ice cream while I’m here. I work on Israeli ice cream, not Arab. The Israeli is tastier, but when you work on a production line, it becomes repulsive.”

During the conversation, the interviewer asks whether the products are clean. The worker responds, “Clean, but we contaminate it,” claiming that such behavior is not a one-time occurrence but a regular practice.

He goes on to describe the production process, stating that the ice cream initially comes out in liquid form before an inspection phase. “We sit and watch and then start pushing out fingers into it,” he says. When asked if they use other body parts, he denies using his feet but admits to spitting in the ice cream.

When questioned about whether he soils his fingers before contaminating the product, he responds, “To hell with them,” indicating no remorse. He adds, “This is how we feed them ice cream. In the end, they enjoy it — not knowing it’s because of our spit and fingers.”

The interviewer raises the possibility that a small child might consume the tainted product, to which the worker callously replies, “So what? He’ll eat my spit. So let him eat. Why the fuss? It’s fine with me.” He justifies his actions by saying, “When your enemy is like that, do you call it a problem?”

When asked about the implications for Arab consumers, the worker claims the product isn’t marketed to Arabs, stating, “Arabs don’t eat this ice cream.” He acknowledges that if an Arab does consume it, “it’s the spit of an Arab from his brother, a Muslim.”