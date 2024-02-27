US President Joe Biden arrived Monday night at a New York ice cream parlor, and was asked by journalists about a potential prisoner swap deal.

While eating his ice cream, Biden replied, "I hope by the beginning of the week - by the end of the weekend - my national security adviser tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet. My hope is that by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire."

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Monday that the clauses of the draft agreement that Israel agreed to at the Paris summit include the gradual return of displaced Gazans to the north of the Strip, increasing the entry of aid and shelters to the Strip, as well as the entry of heavy equipment.

The report also said that Israel offered to move its forces out of densely populated areas and stop flights for 8 hours a day.

According to the report, Israel agreed to the release of 400 Palestinian Arab prisoners, including some defined as “heavy prisoners”, in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli women and elderly men who are held by Hamas in Gaza.