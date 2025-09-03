The Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a missile at Israel on Wednesday evening.

As a result of the launch, sirens sounded in areas south of Jerusalem, including the Gush Etzion, Dead Sea, and Hebron areas.

A short time later, the IDF announced that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that “at this stage, no calls have been received at MDA’s 101 hotline regarding rocket impacts or casualties.”

This was the second time that the Houthis launched a missile at Israel in just a few hours. As a result of a launch earlier in the day, sirens sounded throughout central Israel. Multiple explosions were heard following the sirens.

Airspace at Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily closed, forcing a Delta flight from New York to circle until the airspace was reopened.

The launches come less than a week after Israel struck a meeting of senior Houthi officials in Sanaa, killing the organization's Prime Minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, as well as other ministers.