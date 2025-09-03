On Monday, a joint exercise was held involving the Israeli Navy’s routine security vessels, the Maritime Command System, and the Northern Gaza Brigade troops of the Gaza Division.

The troops practiced various combat scenarios along the maritime border with the Gaza Strip, as well as emergency procedures in the different command posts, in order to maintain and improve troop readiness and cooperation between naval and ground troops in real time.

Alongside operational activity across all arenas, Israeli Navy troops and the troops operating on the ground continue to train in order to thwart attempts to harm Israeli civilians.