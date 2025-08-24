הרמטכ"ל בביקור בחיל הים דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir on Sunday visited the Navy together with the Commander of the Navy, VAdm. David Saar Salama; the Commander of the Navy Training Base, Capt. S.; and commanders of the Advanced Naval Command Course.

Afterwards, he visited the Haifa Base with the Commander of the Haifa Base, RDML. Eliezer Sukholitsky, the Head of the Sea Division, RDML. Amir Gutman, commanders of the operational flotillas, and additional commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff discussed the challenges of command in the naval arena, expressed his appreciation to the commanders and troops, emphasized the responsibility of commanders in combat, and praised the achievements of the Navy during the “Swords of Iron” war, which began following the October 7 massacre.

In addition, the visit included a review of the lessons learned from Swords of Iron, a display of naval weapon systems, and the capabilities of the submarine flotilla.

“We are in a multi-front war, at sea, in the air, and on land - and at the beginning of the second phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” Zamir told the naval troops. “At the same time, we are also operating thousands of kilometers beyond our borders. There are threats from every arena and in every dimension, and we must constantly act to weaken and thwart them.”

“We have met the three objectives of the operation, including degrading Hamas, distancing threats away from the border and from the communities, and as a result of the military pressure we created the conditions for the release of the hostages.”

He urged, “The IDF continues to prepare for the expansion of the operation with a focus on Gaza City, and the Navy must be ready both for defense and to support the ground troops in operation. The campaign continues, and we will keep acting until all the war’s objectives are achieved, security is strengthened, and victory is secured. The Navy has grown significantly stronger during the war, and it fulfills a series of critical roles: defending Israel’s maritime borders and safeguarding its strategic assets.”

“The close cooperation between the Navy and the ground forces, through the deployment of powerful and precise fire, constitutes a significant force multiplier in combat. We will continue strengthening the Navy’s role as Israel’s long-range arm for strategic depth operations. During the war, you carried out covert and essential operations for the security of the state throughout the Middle East. The ingenuity and power you demonstrated surprised the enemy and degraded its capabilities.

“Navy troops, you are the spearhead of the IDF in the naval arena. I encourage you to continue researching, learning, and engaging in critical thinking. Your activity is unique, and you bring with you capabilities that no one else has. I greatly appreciate you - continue to carry out your missions in the best possible way.”