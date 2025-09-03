The Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court ordered journalist Ben Caspit to pay 25,000 shekels in damages to right-wing journalist and activist Elisha Yered, after Caspit published defamtory tweets against Yered.

In 2022, after Yered was appointed as spokesperson for Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech, Caspit posted three tweets claiming that Yered had been held in administrative detention by the ISA and that he was unfit to serve in a public position. Following the posts, Yered filed a defamation lawsuit represented by attorney Menashe Yado of the Honenu organization.

Elisha Yered commented, "The days when left-wing activists could conduct wild defamation campaigns against the settlers are over. They will pay for defamation. Ben Caspit tried to smear and lie to harm the Hilltop Youth, but now, thanks to him, another hill in Judea and Samaria can be built. I invite all left-wing activists who wish to donate and assist in settling the land to follow Caspit's example and see what the price is for running a hostile and false campaign against the country's settlers."

Attorney Menashe Yado, who represented Yered, said, "The court rejected Caspit's 'I spoke the truth' claim because he did not tell the truth, and it also rejected his good-faith defense because he did not correct the publications even after it became clear they were false. The practical implication of the court's findings is that, for Ben Caspit, the smear was more important than the truth, and for that reason, he will pay."