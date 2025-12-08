About a month ago, Central Command Major General Avi Bluth issued a five-month banishment order from Judea and Samaria against a local resident, who was then placed under nightly house arrest at his parents’ home by order of Home Front Command Major General Shai Klapper.

Under the conditions, he was required to report to a police station every evening - including Friday nights - forcing him to violate the Sabbath. His parents said officers repeatedly arrived at their home late at night and harassed them. Lacking an alternative place to stay, the resident eventually left the area and was arrested for violating a legal order.

At a recent hearing, Attorney Assaf Gonen of Honenu argued that the arrangement created an “inhumane situation” and demanded an end to the mandatory Shabbat reporting to prevent Shabbat desecration. The court accepted the claim and ordered the reporting schedule adjusted.

Gonen stated, “A general’s order cannot ignore one of Judaism’s most basic values - observing Shabbat. We will use all available means to address this immediately.”