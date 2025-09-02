Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a message this evening (Tuesday) to IDF soldiers, both regular and reservists, and their families.

Netanyahu began: "I stand by you, and express my deep appreciation for you, IDF soldiers and reserve soldiers, and your families. I know that you have paid a heavy price - at work, with studies and at home."

"We are fighting a stubborn and just war without peer. We do not forget for a moment what they did to us on October 7, the beheadings, the women who were raped, the babies who were burned and the hostages who were taken into the tunnels in Gaza. We are working to bring them all back," he said.

He continued: "We are acting to defeat Hamas, but together we have, so far, done wonders in breaking the Iranian axis, both in Gaza and with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and with the Assad regime that collapsed, and with Iran itself that threatened us with existential threats, which we removed together, and now we are facing the Houthis. But what began in Gaza - must end in Gaza."

"Dear IDF soldiers, conscripts and reservists, throughout the war we have made very tough decisions, which nobody believed that we were really capable of implementing. But we implemented them because you gave us and me the power to advance the State of Israel toward a sweeping victory," he added.

"Now we are facing the decisive stage. I believe in you. I rely on you, and the entire people of Israel embraces you. With G-d's help, together we will win," the Prime Minister concluded.