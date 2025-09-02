In recent days, the IDF has been carrying out logistical and operational preparations ahead of expanded combat operations and the large-scale mobilization of reservists.

As part of the preparations, troops will be provided with combat equipment, personal gear and full tactical equipment, in accordance with their missions.

To ensure readiness, the Technology and Logistics Directorate is working to create optimal living conditions for the troops.

The serviceability of armored vehicles is being handled by technology and maintenance personnel in the Southern Command, who are at the front and performing complex repairs under fire.

The troops are completing a series of training sessions in combat in both urban and open terrain to improve their readiness for upcoming missions.

The Manpower Directorate is expanding its support for reservists and their families, working to provide as much personal assistance as possible.

The IDF values its reservists, expresses appreciation for their contribution to the security of the state, and will continue to work to ensure proper service conditions and optimal distribution of burdens.