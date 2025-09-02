The Ministry of Education clarified this morning (Tuesday) that no change was made to the content of the civics matriculation exams, and that the chapters on liberal democracy have not been removed from the curriculum.

This follows a report in the newspaper The Marker alleging that the ministry decided to change the exam topics and remove subjects related to liberal democracy, socio-economic rights and the importance of a constitution to limit government.

According to the ministry, the focus in the civics exams, which was set during the COVID period to ease the burden on students and teachers, remains in effect until June 2026. The ministry also emphasized that no new decision has been taken on the matter, and there has been no change since the period when the focus was agreed.

It was further clarified that, "The principles of liberal democracy - human and civil rights, liberty and equality, limitation of government, minority rights, pluralism and tolerance - are taught in full and are an integral part of the official curriculum."

The ministry's director-general noted that he contacted the newspaper and local authority heads and stressed to them, "This is a false and misleading publication that has no basis. This statement is intended to set the record straight and prevent misleading the public."