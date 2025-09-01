On Monday morning, Oria Mor — the younger sister of hostage Eitan Mor — began her first day of first grade at a school in Kiryat Arba.

Oria arrived at school accompanied by her parents, Tzvika and Efrat Mor, who wore blue and white and carried an Israeli flag.

“I’m very happy to start school,” Oria said. “I miss my brother Eitan very much, and I pray every day that he comes home healthy and whole.”

Her parents expressed pride in their daughter while also sharing a powerful message of resilience.

“Our sweet Oria is starting a new chapter as she enters first grade,” they said. “We came with her dressed in blue and white, holding the Israeli flag, to show the people of Israel that even in our personal pain, we stand strong — with the security forces, bereaved families, wounded heroes, and the soldiers of the IDF. To our beloved Eitan — we’re waiting for you at home.”