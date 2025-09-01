A man in his late 20s, a resident of Netivot diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, arrived today (Monday) at the offices of the Ministry of Defense Rehabilitation Department in Be'er Sheva, where he began a violent rampage, punching the facility's security guards and smashing windows.

The guards locked down the facility and called the police. For several minutes they tried to calm the suspect, but at one point he drew a sharp object and ran toward them.

According to the Ministry of Defense spokesperson, "The guards, who felt their lives were in danger, acted in accordance with procedures; initially they fired a shot into the air, and when he continued to run toward them they fired at his leg."

The suspect received initial medical treatment on site and was evacuated in mild condition by Magen David Adom personnel to a hospital. The motive for the incident is under investigation.

Before leaving for the rehabilitation facility, the suspect posted on Facebook: "For more than seven and a half years I have been waiting for a lawsuit against the Ministry of Defense. A month ago I began to become verbally and physically violent."

"Now the Ministry of Defense is making trouble over a few thousand shekels. I said at 14:40, there's two hours until I attack you, and I intend to attack deliberately. This has gone far enough. There are many other things I did and you will not know. I will not burn myself alone. I will try to kill employees by any means. I do not want to die, but there are things more important than life and it's not money," he wrote.