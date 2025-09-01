National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to a letter sent on behalf of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, which claimed that the move to limit roadblocks during protests falls outside his authority.

In his letter, Ben Gvir rejects the Attorney General’s legal opinion and emphasizes that it is his sole authority to determine policy, while maintaining the police’s independence and receiving professional advice according to operational needs.

"Your letter reflects a triple mistake: as if you can threaten me and cause me to forgo my authority to set policy — which you cannot; as if you can mislead me on legal matters — which you cannot; and as if you can thwart my intention to set policy through the illegal refusal of the Attorney General to participate in the process — which you cannot," Ben Gvir wrote.

He added that determining policy in this context is "the legal authority of the Minister of National Security, and his duty as well. "Therefore, there is no relevance to any different procedures that may be established, should the need arise, in accordance with the principles presented to the court regarding the obligation to consult or the authority to set policy."

Regarding the requirement to consult with the Police Commissioner, Ben Gvir wrote that "a comprehensive and substantive response was sent to the Police Commissioner following his comments." He also noted that some details might not align with the Police Commissioner’s recommendations, but "there is no administrative flaw in that."

In response to the pressure applied, Ben Gvir stated: "Your attempt to intimidate and engage in an outright extortion attempt by threatening to change your position in the High Court of Justice is a clear indication of the improper politicization of the Attorney General’s legal advisor’s office."

The minister concluded his letter by clarifying that he is giving the legal system "an additional 24 hours" to submit an opinion professionally and substantively. If no appropriate response is received, "the policy document will be published and take effect."

Earlier, Gali Baharav-Miara had claimed that Ben Gvir’s policy guidelines on handling roadblocks were actions taken without authority.

A letter signed by Deputy Attorney General Adv. Gil Limon and addressed to Ben Gvir stated, among other things: "There is a place for discussion of the policy document after the completion of the discourse regarding the team's work. A discussion on the draft of the policy document you have developed will only be possible after the principles document is incorporated according to the team's recommendations in the National Security Ministry's instructions, and after reviewing the proposed policy document in light of it."

"At this stage, it can already be noted that, on the face of it, the document that was drafted does not align with these principles. We understand that it also does not align with the position of the police commissioner on the matter, which was sent to you," Limon added.