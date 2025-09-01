תיעוד: חטיבת כפיר פועלת בעזה דובר צה"ל

Over the past three months, the Kfir Brigade’s combat team, operating under the command of the 36th Division, has been conducting extensive operations in southern Khan Yunis.

The missions focused on expanding and consolidating operational control of the area, eliminating terrorists, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

During these operations, dozens of terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters encounters and in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. Among those eliminated were terrorists who had participated in the brutal massacre of October 7th.

In addition, the troops, together with soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, dismantled approximately 8 kilometers of underground tunnel routes. The Kfir Brigade troops also destroyed Hamas military infrastructure, uncovered and neutralized large quantities of weaponry, and advanced the establishment of the “Magen Oz” corridor, designed to separate eastern and western Khan Yunis.

IDF troops operating under the Southern Command will continue to carry out every required mission in order to consolidate operational control, eliminate terrorists, and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.