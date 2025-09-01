Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on coalition partners who left the government to return, urging the completion of the current term during a government meeting.

“This government must serve out its full term. You see what’s happening with the Houthis—that’s why we’re here in this room,” Netanyahu said, according to a Channel 13 News report by Yuval Segev.

Netanyahu stressed that his government is uniquely positioned to lead Israel through the challenges ahead. “We have the Draft Law before us, and there are other matters I won’t elaborate on here,” he noted.

He outlined two immediate priorities: “We must first make a supreme effort to ensure the school year begins smoothly - and then work to bring our partners back into the government.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of internal unity: “We need to reach agreement on the budget and the Draft Law.”

“If we complete these tasks, we can continue to lead the State of Israel for years to come,” he asserted. “This is vital for our survival. I don’t believe any other government would have done what we did to eliminate the existential threat above our heads.”

Turning to his critics, Netanyahu added: “Our opponents in the media and politics are doing everything they can to make people forget that small event - which is actually one of the greatest victories in the history of Israel. And I’m not just talking about the State of Israel, but the entire history of the Jewish people. Who else would have done this, if not us?”

According to the report, Netanyahu expressed regret over the absence of the haredi parties from the meeting. “There’s no substitute for this government,” he said. “I’m sorry our haredi friends aren’t here, because this is something we need to say to them directly - to look them in the eye and speak to their minds.”

He clarified that his aim is to make a lasting ideological impact: “Not like a bullet, but like a piercing insight - one that reaches both heart and mind. That’s what I want all of us to take in.”

The remarks come amid an ongoing coalition crisis, with the haredi parties stepping away from the government over delays in advancing the Draft Law.