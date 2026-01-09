A patient and measured approach is needed if Israel wishes to succeed in enlisting haredim in the IDF, attorney Dr. Haim Shine believes.

Speaking at a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussion on the proposed Draft Law, Dr. Shine stressed, "This is a process. The haredi public must be drafted into military service, but in a manner that is respectful of its religious principles."

He also noted that previous prime ministers did not make a real effort on this issue, and now is the time to address the matter in a genuine and fair way.

Regarding haredi leadership, Shine suggested avoiding the mistakes made in the past but not giving up on the integration of haredim - whether in the army or in National Service.

"We need to reach this moment together - secular, religious, and haredi, with one belief and true partnership," he concluded.