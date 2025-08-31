On Saturday evening, during a nighttime activity in the area of Ayta ash-Shaab in southern Lebanon, IDF troops dismantled a structure that was used by Hezbollah for terrorist activity, including attempts to gather intelligence on IDF troops' activity.

"Hezbollah terrorists' activity within the structure constitutes a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF explained. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."

The structure that was dismantled also served as the residence of a Hezbollah terrorist, Muhammad Hussein Qassem.

Qassem was eliminated about a week ago in the area of Ayta ash-Shaab, after he worked to attempt to restore Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.

Last week, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem delivered an extended address in Baalbek, vowing that the movement "will not hand over its weapons as long as the occupation exists and aggression continues."

He also claimed that a decision to disarm the group "strips Lebanon, the resistance, and its people of defensive arms during aggression," facilitating the killing and displacement of fighters and civilians.