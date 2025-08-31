Security has recently been significantly reinforced around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other senior Israeli officials, Kan News revealed.

According to the report, the Shin Bet is implementing “special and extraordinary measures” to protect Israel’s top political and security leadership in response to direct threats of retaliation from Yemen after the elimination of senior members of the Houthi government.

During a Sana'a, Yemen, operation last week, IAF fighter jets reportedly struck a location in central Sana’a.

According to intelligence received by the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), top Houthi officials had gathered to watch a speech by their leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The strike targeted a building housing more than ten senior Houthi figures from both military and political ranks. Among those present were Houthi Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, who survived a previous assassination attempt two months ago, as well as the Houthi Defense and Interior ministers.