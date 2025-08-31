מפקד יכ"ל לפני היציאה לחיפושים ללא קרדיט

Led by the Israel Police and with the assistance of the Israel Canine Unit, an extensive search operation was launched in Tzfat (Safed) on Sunday morning for Haymanot Kassau, who has been missing since February 2024.

The operation involves police forces from the Tzfat station and the national headquarters, special units, the Border Guard, the IDF, rescue units and the Yedidim association, alongside hundreds of volunteers from the public.

The search is focused on the area of ​​the absorption center on Tzahal Street in Tzfat, using advanced means and dedicated dogs.

Special emphasis is being given to areas that have not yet been examined within a range of about 500 meters from the last location. Haymanut Kassau, who was 9 years old on the day she disappeared, was last seen on February 25, 2024. Since then, about 555 days have passed without her being found.

A spokeswoman for the IDF said, "Hundreds of searchers are turning over every stone in order to find Haymanut Kassau. We are not giving up. We are praying for good news."