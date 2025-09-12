החיפושים אחר הילד יכ"ל

The police announced on Friday morning that the 11-year-old boy Yishai Ifargan, who had been missing since the early hours of Thursday morning in the city of Tzfat (Safed), was found at the Western Wall.

Last night, the police asked for the public's help in locating him after he was last seen at 08:00 in the morning near the Faculty of Medicine in Tzfat.

The family confirmed that he was missing and the Northern District police launched extensive searches involving dozens of police officers and volunteers from a variety of organizations operating under the command of the Israel Police that continued throughout the night..