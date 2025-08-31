European Union foreign ministers met Saturday in Copenhagen to discuss potential punitive measures against Israel over its military campaign in Gaza. However, deep divisions among member states have stalled any concrete action, AFP reported.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged the lack of consensus, stating, “I’m not very optimistic, and today we are definitely not going to adopt decisions. It sends a signal that we are divided.”

A proposal to suspend EU funding to Israeli start-ups was on the table, but failed to gain the required majority. Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen urged the bloc to move beyond rhetoric, saying the EU “must change words into action.”

He expressed support for suspending trade cooperation, sanctioning Israeli ministers considered “far-right”, and banning imports from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

The EU has been critical of Israel over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. In May, Kallas said the EU would review the EU-Israel Association Agreement in response to what she described as a "catastrophic" situation in Gaza.

Her announcement followed a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels, signaling increased international pressure on the Jewish state.

In July, Kallas said a range of policy options are under consideration to exert pressure on Israel over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Kallas claimed at the time that the preparation of these options was a direct response to member states' desire for more robust engagement to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza.

"Our aim is not to punish Israel in any way," Kallas stated and reiterated the core objective, "Our aim is to really improve the situation on the ground (in Gaza), because the humanitarian situation is untenable."