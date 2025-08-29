IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, held a situational assessment on Friday.

As part of the situational assessment, Zamir referred to the IDF’s activity in Yemen on Thursday night and to the continued strikes against Hamas in Gaza City.

In addition, the Chief of the Staff referred to the operation to recover the body of Ilan Weiss , who was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th, and remains linked to another hostage, whose name has not yet been cleared for publication.

“We carried out a significant strike against strategic targets of the Houthi terror regime in Yemen. The Houthis operate as another terrorist proxy of Iran, continue to attack the State of Israel, and undermine regional and international stability. Our message is clear, there is no containment,” said Zamir.

“In Gaza,” he continued, “the IDF continues to operate and strike Hamas. The Southern Command is enhancing the strikes in the Gaza City area, and we will intensify our efforts in the coming weeks.”

“Last night, based on precise intelligence, and in parallel with other operations across the Middle East, our troops acted to recover the bodies of hostages who were murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization. This is an ongoing, moral duty that we will persist in. We will not rest and we will not stop until all our hostages are returned, by every possible means,” he said.

