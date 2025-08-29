Got US brokerage or IRA accounts and heirs in Israel? Then you’re juggling more than just numbers - you’re navigating cross-border taxes, family dynamics, and future expectations.

This episode unpacks how to turn your inheritance plan from a source of stress into a lasting legacy filled with clarity, connection, and purpose.

Learn why silence is the real enemy of estate planning, how to start meaningful money conversations with your kids (without the awkwardness), and what simple moves can save your heirs years of confusion. It’s not just about who gets what—it’s about passing on your values with your wealth.

Key takeaways: