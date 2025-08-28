הפעילים שופכים צבע אדום תנועת עומדים ביחד

Far-left activists demonstrated Thursday afternoon outside the home of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir in Hod Hasharon, pouring red paint outside his home.

According to the activists, the paint is a symbol of the "rivers of blood that will flow if Israel reoccupies Gaza and endangers the hostages."

Five activists were arrested by police after spilling the paint. Police stated that while the right to protest is “a cornerstone of a democratic state” and that they will permit demonstrations which abide by the law, they “will not allow disruptions of public order of any kind, harm to the freedom of movement, or any conduct which may endanger public safety.”

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid commented, “I strongly condemn the demonstrators outside the home of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. This is a small group of radical extremists. We stand behind the IDF, its commanders, and its soldiers.”

“Standing Together,” a left-wing movement, responded: “The Chief of Staff and senior officers past and present are warning against conquering Gaza City, which will certainly result in the killing of innocents, endanger the lives of the hostages, and put soldiers’ lives at risk. The conquest of Gaza City is the continuation of a failed military process that killed hostages and civilians — an unmistakably illegal order over which a black flag is flying. To bring everyone home, we must exit Gaza. When will we say 'enough?'”