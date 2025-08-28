A 20-year-old resident of a community near Jerusalem was arrested after filming himself urinating on the wall of a mosque in Abu Ghosh.

In recent hours, police received a video circulating on social media showing the young man committing the act, deemed offensive to religious sentiments.

Following the report, Jerusalem District Police launched an intensive investigation that quickly identified the suspect. Officers from the Harel station in the Zion precinct arrested him, and he was taken in for questioning.

He is suspected of committing the offense of insult to religion and behavior likely to disrupt public order. Later on Thursday, he will be brought to court.

"This is a disgraceful and reprehensible act that deserves unequivocal condemnation," Israel Police said. "There will be no tolerance or leniency toward those who commit acts of hatred against others. We will act firmly against any incident of violence or harm to religious institutions and their members, and every criminal should know that the long arm of the police will reach him.”