A new survey by Leket Israel, the national food rescue organization, reveals that financial hardship is now affecting what children in Israel are eating at school. The study, conducted by the Midgam research institute, surveyed 675 parents of elementary school students and found that economic pressures are directly impacting lunchbox contents.

According to the findings, 35% of parents said they’ve had to cut back on certain food products due to rising prices. For one in three families, cost is the main factor in deciding what goes into their child’s sandwich. Around the same proportion reported switching to cheaper snack options over the past year because of financial constraints.

The survey also highlights stark income-related differences. Among families earning below the national average, over half said price dictates what goes into their children’s meals—almost five times more than families earning above the average.

Healthier food options are also being sacrificed. While 20% of parents across the board said they avoid healthy items due to cost, that figure rises sharply to 30% among lower-income families.

Despite the challenges, many parents are still trying to provide balanced meals: roughly two-thirds described their children’s school meals as healthy and nutritious. Still, for most, the top priority is simply ensuring their child eats. Sixty-six percent of respondents said they care more about their child not returning home hungry—even if that means compromising on health.

When it comes to what’s actually in the lunchbox, 86% of children bring a sandwich to school. But the rate drops significantly among families with lower incomes—down to 72%—compared to 90% among higher-income households. Similarly, just 55% of children from lower-income families bring vegetables for their mid-morning snack, versus 67% from more affluent families.

Social dynamics are also at play. About 34% of parents said they adjust what they pack based on what their child’s classmates are eating—showing how peer influence intersects with financial and nutritional concerns.

Smadar Hod Ovadia, Deputy Director of Nutrition and Quality at Leket Israel, commented: “The child’s lunchbox has become a mirror of Israel’s economic reality. Parents want to give their children the best, but are forced to compromise due to high living costs or social pressure. These findings underscore the urgent need to promote awareness around healthy eating and ensure that nutritious foods are accessible to all. Through our program, we work to make fruits and vegetables available in schools, paired with nutrition education—so that every child can receive a fair and healthy meal, regardless of their family's financial situation."