Authorities in Argentina uncovered and returned a rare 18th-century Italian painting that was looted by the Nazis during World War II.

The work, Portrait of a Lady by painter Giuseppe Ghislandi, was taken from Jewish-Dutch art dealer Jacob Goudstikker, from whom more than 1,000 works were stolen during the Holocaust.

The painting was considered lost for about 80 years, until its image was accidentally discovered on a real-estate website in Argentina.

Local authorities opened an investigation that revealed the painting had been held by relatives of Friedrich Kadgein, a former Nazi officer who served as Hermann Göring's economic deputy and played a central role in art looting.

Following a search operation at the family's home, and after the painting was surrendered via the lawyers of Kadgein's daughter, the painting was transferred to the authorities and is now in secure custody. Estimates value the painting at roughly $50,000.

Kadgein's daughter and her husband have been placed under temporary house arrest and are being investigated on suspicion of concealing looted property and obstructing judicial proceedings. Meanwhile, the restitution of the work to Goudstikker's legal heirs is being examined.